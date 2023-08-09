Classes begin at NMTech

SAIPAN - Classes at Northern Marianas Technical Institute on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands began Monday and now include cosmetology as a new program.
Jelleen Narciso is part of the course’s first cohort.
She said the beauty industry first drew her attention in middle school, when she would watch makeup tutorials on YouTube.
“I’m pretty excited,” Narciso said. “This is my first time doing this kind of [class].”
But while formal trades instruction is new to her, Narciso has a “side hustle” doing prom and birthday makeup looks for friends of friends.
She said the end goal for her trades education is self-employment.
“I want to work and experience more and then open a salon,” Narciso said.
Narciso’s classmate, “Ms. H.,” was willing to speak to The Guam Daily Post, but preferred to withhold her full name for the sake of her privacy.
For Ms. H., the cosmetology trade is something she’s relatively new to. She previously worked in customer service, but has switched to nail care and has been in the beauty industry for a few months now.
Ms. H., who works for Beauty Nails on Middle Road, Saipan, said nail design “requires a lot of skill.”
“Different guests have different requests,” she said, adding that there are many designs she can apply to customers’ nails.
Additionally, Ms. H. has experience doing facials, waxing and eyelash application.
She said taking the cosmetology course will provide her with more skills.
“I want to learn. I want to come here and increase my working skills,” she added.
The NMTech cosmetology program has eight modules spread over 24 weeks. The course includes introduction to cosmetology; hair care and styling; color theory and formulation; nail care; braiding, wig and hair additions/extensions; business skills and skin care and ends with a final review and exams.
Construction class
NMTech also offers a construction class. One of its students is Taisei Desebel, a recent high school graduate, who is nearing completion of the construction craft laborer level 1 course he began as a high school senior.
Desebel is sure that construction is the trade for him.
“Just working under the sun and having that energy with you — that’s for me,” Desebel said.
He said he finds enjoyment working with his hands and building things with his newfound carpentry skills. He also likes that construction requires him to be a self-starter.
Desebel said after he finishes the construction craft laborer level 1 course, he could move onto the heating, ventilation and air conditioning courses or automotive, but he would rather continue on to construction craft laborer level 2.
One of Desebel’s classmates is Nicole Bauleong.
“Girls can do stuff that men can do, too,” Bauleong said. “That’s what drew me to this because I wanted to show that girls can do this.”
Like Desebel, Bauleong said she enjoys working with her hands and being part of a team of tradespeople.