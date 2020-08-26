Closing arguments in Rota mayor's trial

SAIPAN — Jurors in the trial of Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and co-defendant Evelyn Atalig started their deliberation Monday afternoon after hearing the closing arguments of the defense and the prosecution.
District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona told the jurors: "You heard evidence regarding nine trips that the defendants took in 2018. Five of these trips are included in the indictment, the other four are not. The four trips not included in the indictment are: the January trip to Guam, the July trip to South Korea and the two July trips to Guam."
The evidence regarding the four trips is "other acts evidence" that was admitted only for a limited purpose, the judge said.
"You may consider this evidence only for the purpose of deciding motive, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, absence of mistake or lack of accident," she added.
The Ataligs are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
To convict the Ataligs, the jury must find that on June 6, 2018, the defendants knowingly participated in a scheme or plan to defraud, or a scheme or plan for obtaining money or property, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises; and that the defendants acted with intent to defraud, according to the jury instructions.
Both defendants are also separately charged with making false statements.
According to the prosecution, Mayor Atalig and Evelyn Atalig falsely stated to a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation that the purpose of their June 2018 trip to Guam was to meet with DLA Disposition Services, formerly known as DRMO.
Defense: Investigators 'took shortcuts'
Attorney David Banes, who represents Mayor Atalig, said in his closing arguments that the FBI and the Office of the Public Auditor failed to do their duty, failed to do their job properly and failed to make a thorough investigation.
"They took shortcuts with the wrong person getting accused. ... This is a tragedy and it is a tragedy to the mayor," Banes said.
Banes told the jury that no witness testified "that Mayor Atalig's only purpose for taking any of these trips was personal."
The prosecution, Banes said, has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mayor Atalig did not have any official purpose when he took the five trips mentioned in the indictment.
"The (U.S.) government also said (that the trips had no) value for the CNMI," Banes said. "Who gets to decide, the federal government? The mayor has discretion, he was elected to do that. ... Even after he was indicted, he was running for reelection. The people of Rota spoke. They had the chance to say, 'No, we don't like the way you spend our money. We are going to throw you out.' They didn't. They voted for him again and he won. That is not why you should second-guess the decisions of an elected official," Banes said.