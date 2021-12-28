Rep. Celina R. Babauta said she opposes Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez’s decision to create a Special Committee on Impeachment, but she has “every confidence and full faith” in the panel “under Chairman Blas Jonathan Attao's leadership.”
"We stand ready to deliver the people's mandate,” Babauta said.
She added that she has been getting numerous inquiries about the speaker’s decision to create a special committee.
“We are focused and our conviction is unwavering,” she said. “I want to assure you that your House leadership is working hard to represent you with our vote for impeachment. I have faith that we will.
"We hear you, we are not giving up. I ask all of you for your prayers and understanding for the special committee," she added.
Babauta chairs the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee which, over the course of several months, conducted investigation on Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' public expenditures.
The committee subpoenaed the governor and other administration officials, as well as Department of Public Safety officers, to ask them questions pertaining to the governor's travel authorizations, reimbursements and purchases.
The panel also held the governor and his executive secretary, Frances "Kai" Dela Cruz, in contempt of a legislative subpoena for not testifying before the committee.
Last week, Speaker Villagomez created a special investigating committee on impeachment with Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao as chairman. The members are Reps. Angel Demapan, Joseph Flores, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Corina Magofna, Donald Manglona, Tina Sablan, Patrick San Nicolas and Leila Staffler.
Babauta and other members of the House leadership have introduced House Resolution 22-14 calling for the impeachment of the Republican governor who is accused of corruption, neglect of duty and felonies of theft. He has denied the allegations.
Of the 20 members of the House, 11 are with the Democrat-independent leadership bloc and four are supporters of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’s independent gubernatorial candidacy.
If the governor is impeached by the House, the Republican-led Senate will conduct a trial. The governor will be removed from office if at least six senators vote to convict him.