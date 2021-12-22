SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres, the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Monday confirmed the CNMI's seventh and eighth COVID-19-related deaths.
CHCC said both patients died this month; one patient was vaccinated, and the other wasn't.
The patients tested positive for COVID-19 in December, were identified at CHCC, and were isolated, CHCC added.
"The passing of members of our community is never easy to share, and it is a reminder for us to stay vigilant and vaccinated against this virus," Gov. Torres said in a statement. "If you're unvaccinated, please get vaccinated."
As of Dec. 18, there were 2,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI.
'Living COVID-19 safe'
"Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to both families. It's always difficult when you lose a family member, and especially right before the holidays," said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
"I urge the CNMI community to please continue to practice preventive measures to keep yourself and your family living COVID-19-safe. Please consider vaccinations if you are able to and get your boosters when due, to have this extra layer of defense against this disease. Continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. Even during the holidays, you can celebrate safely with these measures in place, like celebrating outdoors; and if you are celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening the windows and doors, if possible. We should all look for the risks of transmission and focus on removing those risks."