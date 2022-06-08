SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands lawmakers have proposed fuel vouchers, but the CNMI administration believes that a federally funded second stimulus program will be more helpful to the public.
"A fuel voucher program is only going to help [motorists], but [the stimulus program] is for every taxpayer and their dependents," CNMI Secretary of Finance David Atalig said Friday in a media briefing.
"This is a great assistance to our community to help them with their challenges with the increase in prices," he added. "[It is] exciting that we're able to help out our community."
CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres said he has spoken with both Atalig and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho regarding the oil price increases and how they affect the utility costs in the CNMI.
"We are looking into how we can further assist the public," the governor said.
"If there's going to be a gas-related, fuel-related [program], it will be going to CUC so that everyone again in the CNMI can benefit and receive that kind of assistance," Torres added.
On June 2, Mobil Oil Marianas increased its regular gas price to $6.41 a gallon from $6.26 a gallon, and premium gas price to $6.86 a gallon from $6.71 a gallon. The price of diesel went up to $7.08 a gallon from $6.88 a gallon. Shell followed suit.
Reuters has reported that oil futures gained Monday, "with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ producers agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months."
Oil producers are "making hay while the sun shines," Avtar Sandu, manager of commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore told Reuters, adding that U.S. summer driving demand and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China were expected to keep prices high.