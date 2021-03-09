SAIPAN — CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente on Thursday reported that the U.S. Department of Labor approved and awarded the commonwealth $262 million for the second round of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.
The funds for the second round have yet to be deposited into the CNMI's bank account, but it usually takes a few days after the award notification for the funds to be received, she said.
The PUA program provides temporary benefits to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of COVID-19. The PUA program, through the Continued Assistance Act, or CAA, provides eligible applicants in the CNMI with 11 weeks of unemployment benefits starting on Dec. 27, 2020, to March 13, 2021.
Under the CAA, for weeks of unemployment beginning after Dec. 26, 2020, and ending on or before March 14, 2021, an individual collecting PUA may collect a $300 FPUC payment per week.
Individuals may apply for PUA if they have had at least one week of full or partial unemployment on or after Dec. 27, 2020, through March 13, 2021, as a result of COVID-19.
Individuals may file applications for PUA online or in-person starting Feb. 16, 2021, and ending March 13.
Paper applications will be accepted until March 15.
The CNMI DOL office will be closed for in-person contact after March 15 as adjudicators will be adjudicating applications.
Although the office will be closed, applicants can still contact the CNMI DOL via telephone or email.
"It's a very tight timeframe ... for everyone to get their documents together so that their applications can be processed fairly quickly," said Benavente.
She noted that applications that have little to no errors will be processed quickly, as opposed to applications with various errors.
To submit a PUA application online, visit www.hiremarianas.com.