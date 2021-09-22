CNMI arts council awarded $60K for manåmko' artists

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture recently was awarded a $60,000 grant from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies to implement "Creative Aging in the Marianas" project activities.
The council submitted its "Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging" grant proposal on Dec. 23, 2020, which focused primarily on manåmko' artists.
In the proposal, the council said the creative aging needs in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands had always been program funding, even with the support of grants through the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office on Aging.
"Through this grant, we know that it will help restart some art programs that were put (on) hold due to funding issues and also begin new programs that were planned before but were never initiated due to funding," the council wrote in its proposal.
For the past 15 years, the council has been collaborating with the CNMI Office of Aging on programs and activities that focus on the elderly, such as the annual Manåmko' Art Exhibit, performances at the Flame Tree Arts Festival, and after-school programs that concentrate on passing down the elders' knowledge and skills to the younger generations of artists, while also preserving Indigenous cultures and traditions.
Through this partnership with the CNMI Office on Aging, many elderly artists have gone to the council to officially register themselves as artists.
The grant also would allow other stakeholders to get involved and assist in village programs that support creative aging.
With this grant, the council said it would take on a number of projects and activities, including a wall art project, a performance art program, painting for stress relief and overall better health, and intergenerational activities.
The wall art project would have elderly artists produce artwork and paintings depicting their history and culture. The art pieces will be hung around the manåmko' centers in Rota, Saipan and Tinian. A public open house will be conducted to give community members the chance to see the artwork.
The performance art program will enable the manåmko' to create artistic and creative props to be used during stage plays and other theater performances throughout the year.
Painting for stress relief and overall better health is also included in the funding, allowing the manåmko' to produce artwork outdoors, in a less stressful environment.
The intergenerational activities are a series of artistic engagements that will give the manåmko' the opportunity to pass on their knowledge and skill sets to the younger generations.
For more information, visit www.cnmiartscouncil.org or call the council at 670-322-9982/9983.