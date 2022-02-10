SAIPAN — Attorney General Edward Manibusan of the Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands has filed a complaint against Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero in the CNMI Superior Court for alleged excessive typhoon overtime pay.
Manibusan brought the lawsuit "on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth, who are harmed and have been harmed by the excessive compensation of defendant Robert A. Guerrero, a Commonwealth government employee who was not entitled to typhoon emergency premium compensation, overtime or extra pay for work performed during the declared major disaster and state of significant emergency relating to Super Typhoon Yutu, or for work directly involved with typhoon recovery and repair work and providing assistance to those members of the Commonwealth adversely affected by Super Typhoon Yutu."
The AG is also asking the court to issue a judgment declaring that the personnel regulations authorizing payment of typhoon emergency premium pay, overtime and extra pay do not apply to gubernatorial appointees.
Manibusan likewise asked the court to declare that the director of personnel and the governor lack the authority to authorize additional compensation except as provided by law; and that compensation in excess of the salary ceiling cannot be authorized except as provided by law.
The AG is seeking a judgment of $46,892.96 for recovery of unlawful typhoon premium payments, overtime payments or extra payments not authorized by law, without valid appropriation and in excess of the salary ceiling, including prejudgment and post-judgment interest, and the costs of the lawsuit.
Guerrero was appointed by Gov. Ralph Torres as DPS commissioner on Jan. 23, 2016.