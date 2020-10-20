CNMI awarded $244M for disaster recovery

SAIPAN — Gov. Ralph Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios on Friday announced the approval by the federal government of the $244 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Action Plan for the CNMI.
The CNMI submitted the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address the commonwealth's unmet recovery following Typhoon Mangkhut and Supertyphoon Yutu, which hit the three main islands in September and October 2018.
"A lot of long hours and hard work went into this action plan, which had to undergo several revisions over the course of the last two years to ensure priority projects were identified for our community," the governor said in a statement, as his administration extended its appreciation to HUD and other federal partners for working with the CNMI.
The governor commended Northern Marianas Housing Corp. Corporate Director Jesse Palacios and Deputy Corporate Director Zenie Mafnas and their staff for their collaboration with the executive branch in ensuring that the needs of the CNMI are addressed following the typhoons.
The administration also thanked the governor's authorized representative for Typhoon Mangkhut and Supertyphoon Yutu, Virginia Villagomez, and Public Assistance Officer Patrick Guerrero for their efforts; and the 21st Legislature led by Senate President Victor Hocog and Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao for their input.
"This is a great win for the CNMI as we continue to build a stronger Marianas," the governor said.
Lt. Gov. Palacios said, "Typhoon recovery has been at the top of our priorities since taking office together in 2019, and together with NMHC, we did our due diligence to make sure we fulfilled all the requirements of this grant and that our priority projects fit the criteria set forth by HUD."