SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in collaboration with the governor's COVID-19 Task Force, expected to start drive-thru community-based COVID-19 tests Tuesday, April 28, at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
On Monday, CHCC conducted a dry run for the mass testing at the airport, where specimens were taken from first responders and health care workers.
"It is always the governor's initiative to make sure that testing is available for those who want to be tested," said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña.
The tests are not mandatory, said Press Secretary Kevin Bautista, but he added that CHCC will prioritize individuals on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services priority list: health care workers, first responders, manåmko' and hospitalized patients.
Muña said an individual who wishes to be tested must register online.
A photo identification is required. The registrant will later receive a call from CHCC, which will provide an assigned registration number.
"The (ID) doesn't have to be current. It can be an expired ID. We don't really care. We just want to know that this is you and you want to be tested. It is open to anyone and is free. Register and show up and we will get back to you with the result," Muña said.
Regarding the collection of specimens, she said it is limited to four passengers in a car. Two or four nurses may be assigned on both sides of the vehicle to get nasal swabs from individuals.
Similar tests will be conducted on Rota and Tinian, Muña said. "We will be setting up viral transport media to make sure that once they collected (specimens) these will be safely sent to us."
CHCC uses SolGent DiaPlexQ COVID-19 test kits.
The system can test up to 400 individuals a day, "and we should be able to get the results in two to five days," Muña said.
"If your result comes back negative, we want you to continue social distancing and practice good hygiene because it is effective," she added.
Muña said the governor's task force is getting more supplies and equipment with the support of the U.S. Department of Defense.