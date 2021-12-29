CNMI braces for future COVID-19 surge

SAIPAN — While the rest of the U.S. detects more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is bracing itself for the new variant's "arrival."
Health officials on Tuesday said, while the delta variant had been identified in the commonwealth, the omicron variant had not.
World Health Organization medical epidemiologist Dr. Ali Khan noted that under the direction of Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna and the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force, there has been an expansion of testing through Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services fire stations.
In addition, there has been an increase in internal testing using PCR-based tests.
"We are getting ready for an increased surge. There is also an examination of all access beds available here at the hospital and the alternate care site," Khan said.
"However, the hope is that, as the increasing number of people get vaccinated, we will be able to temper any surge from a new variant.
Muna said there are daily checks among health care providers to ensure they have the support needed to fulfill their duties and responsibilities.
"I don't want to say (that) we're 'comfortable' because we're always worried for every single person's health and, at this point, really, we're preparing for even more cases and more hospitalizations. I would say that we're not really 'comfortable.' ... Even with enough beds – and we're working on that, and on everything possible for elevated hospitalizations – at the end of the day, it's always troubling to see double digits. That's just too many. We want to make sure that we have the treatment," she said.