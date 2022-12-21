The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Public Auditor issued a public service announcement notice to all 2022 election candidates and political parties that they must provide a detailed Campaign Statement of Account.
The PSA stated that, according to public law, the Campaign Statement of Account, which is an itemized financial statement that must be prepared with the advice and co-signature of the candidate’s treasurer, must show the specific source(s), name(s) of contributor(s), and amount(s) of contributions and expenses.
The OPA is mandated by law to receive the filing of such statements, the office stated in the release. Pursuant to the law, failure to file a complete, signed, dated and verified statement by 50 days after the election, shall subject the candidate to a fine of up to $100 per day for each day the statement is late.
The Campaign Statement of Account form, suggested reports and supporting schedules are available on the Commonwealth Election Commission website at www.votecnmi.gov.mp.
In addition, pursuant to 1 CMC § 8511 (c), each elected official shall file a statement of financial interest at the time of taking the oath of office. Deadline to file the Statement of Financial Interest form for calendar year 2022 is before inauguration day, scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. An extension granted for a Campaign Statement of Account does not apply to the SFI. The SFI can be obtained on the OPA website at www.opacnmi.com. OPA will provide free notary service. A valid photo identification must be provided.
Notary service schedule:
Saipan
Office of the Public Auditor
Monday through Friday (except legal holidays) 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Rota
Rota Mayor’s Office (Conference Room)
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tinian
Tinian Mayor’s Office (Conference Room)
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.