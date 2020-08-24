CNMI Cannabis Commission issues first registry cards

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Cannabis Commission announced Thursday it has issued the first batch of Homegrown Marijuana Registry cards to individuals whose applications have fulfilled the necessary requirements and are in compliance with the Cannabis Act and commission rules and regulations.
"We recognize that for years the local legalization of cannabis has been a long-sought-out goal for individuals in the commonwealth. With the signing of the Cannabis Act and the establishment of the commission, this goal became a reality," said commission managing director Monique Sablan.
"Seeing individuals take the initiative to embrace this newly instated privilege while also accepting its prohibitions will drive the overall success and safety of this industry."
Sablan added, "As long as they remain in compliance with the laws and regulations that established this privilege, registrants and cardholders are legitimately and legally authorized to cultivate marijuana for noncommercial use. It's an accomplishment to see individuals actively applying for this opportunity lawfully."
The commission looks forward to seeing more applications and is ready to answer any questions on applying for the registry, she added.
Individuals within the commonwealth who are 21 and older are mandated by law to register under the Homegrown Marijuana Registry and obtain a registry card in order to legally produce, process, keep or store homegrown marijuana at a household or cultivation site for noncommercial purposes.
The commission encourages eligible applicants who are interested or have been engaging in the cultivation of marijuana for noncommercial purposes to register.
Prior to submitting an application, applicants must pay the application fee of $75 per person.
A registrant whose application has met all the necessary compliance requirements set forth in the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations will be issued a Homegrown Marijuana Registry card, which is renewable annually.
By law, all records of each homegrown marijuana registrant are strictly confidential and the commission is taking the necessary steps to ensure overall confidentiality.
The commission, the Department of Public Safety, the Division of Customs, and Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Control have partnered to establish the Cannabis Task Force, which will enforce the Cannabis Act and regulations.
As mandated in CNMI Public Law 20-66 and as amended in Public Law 21-5, individuals found in violation of the Cannabis Act may be punished by civil or criminal penalties, such as fines, seizure of marijuana items or imprisonment.
All applications and other resources can be downloaded at the CNMI governor's website.
For all inquiries regarding the CNMI Cannabis Commission applications, email (Saipan) info@cnmicannabis.org, (Tinian) cannabistinian@gmail.com or (Rota) thomas.cnmicannabiscomm@gmail.com.