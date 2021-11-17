CNMI celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday joined the rest of the nation in celebrating National Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 15 to 21 to raise awareness about the vital role registered apprenticeships play in providing career opportunities to community members.
Present for the signing of the proclamation in the Northern Marianas College Board of Regents conference room were Gov. Ralph Torres, acting Education Commissioner Eric Magofna, NMC President Galvin Deleon Guerrero, NMC Vice President For Administration and Advancement Frankie Eliptico, NMC Board of Regents Chair Charles Cepeda, Regent Irene Torres, Northern Marianas Trades Institute board member Catherine Attao-Toves, NMTI interim Chief Executive Officer Jodina Attao, Department of Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente, Public School System Career and Technical Education Program director Jessica Taylor and Pacific Biomedical Services President Stan Benavente, as well as a number of other stakeholders who joined either in person or online.
"I don't recall ever (having this) many of our stakeholders in one building," the governor said. "I know that we've said it before, that we'd work together, but seriously, I think this morning is a monumental time for us, not just signing this (proclamation), but to (look) over what we need to do."
According to the proclamation, "the advancement and well-being of the (CNMI) depends upon its ability to expand opportunities for its workforce that are inclusive of individuals who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality in their chosen fields."
"National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration that brings together business leaders, career seekers, labor, apprentices, educational institutions and critical community partners to support registered apprenticeships," the governor said.