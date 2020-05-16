SAIPAN – The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force will bring the community-based testing initiative to Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands villages.
As of May 14, CHCC had collected 3,040 specimens in the mass testing that started on April 28. The CNMI has an estimated population of more than 50,000.
During a discussion of the CNMI Community-Focused Economic Recovery Plan on Wednesday, it was brought to CHCC CEO Esther Muna’s attention that some people need to be transported to the testing sites.
She said CHCC can bring the tests to the villages. “We will be slowly going out to specific areas,” she added.
She said CHCC may also ask employers or any business with 50 or more workers to designate a contact person who can register his or her fellow employees.
“We want them to register so they can be tested,” Muna said, adding that bringing the tests to the community will also help in contact tracing.
“We need community engagement in contact tracing,” she added.
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said it is not easy to open testing sites in every village as many factors must be considered, including security and the availability of nurses and doctors to make sure the process is seamless.
“We always want to make it convenient for everybody so we are trying our very best to make it available to those that are considered high risk, especially the manamko',” the governor added.
Muna said the tests are for everyone’s safety. “We are fortunate that we have testing capability, which is something that is not available in most places.”
She also thanked the governor for providing health care workers with additional personal protective equipment. “This will also help us to provide more health care services to the community.”
On Wednesday evening, 30 ventilators, two portable X-ray machines, two portable ultrasound machines, 70 infusion pumps, and additional personal protective equipment were delivered to the island on a plane.
The governor said this was made possible through the partnership of the CNMI government with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense.