CNMI Customs seizes meth mailed from US

SAIPAN — The Department of Finance Customs Division has seized 239.5 grams of methamphetamine, or "ice," with a street value of $143,700 mailed from the mainland U.S.
Customs Director Jose Mafnas told the media on Friday morning that "for the past four, five weeks, we had been intercepting illicit drugs at the post office, but we did not move in immediately – we wanted to make sure we give time for investigation prior to an arrest, and not just confiscate the drug. We waited until the suspect claimed the package and then from there we made an arrest."
He said the meth was in one package, but he did not identify the suspect or suspects.
Mafnas said Saipan postal service staffers and Postmaster Harry Wilcox assisted and cooperated with Customs officers who are given an opportunity to inspect packages and other mail before being released to their owners.
Mafnas said most of the illicit drugs intercepted recently were sent through P.O. boxes.
In the past, Mafnas said, Customs has intercepted cocaine, ecstasy and LSD through the U.S. Postal Service. In those cases, more than one person was involved, he added.
Based on his experience, he said, illicit drugs enter through the islands' ports.
"That is why we fully man all NMI ports, including on Tinian and Rota," he added.
The drug of choice is still meth, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping operations from Asia have slowed down and illicit drugs are now coming from the mainland U.S., Mafnas said.
According to Customs, the division intercepted 44.1 grams of meth in May 2020, while in September 2020 it intercepted 65 grams of the drug.
Finance Secretary David Atalig acknowledged the work that Customs is doing in intercepting illicit drugs.
"We are not only fighting the pandemic, but we are also fighting illegal drugs to keep them off our streets," said Atalig.
He noted that the prices of illegal drugs are high, "which indicates the great job that Customs is doing. ... If illicit drugs are cheap, then we have a problem."
Atalig said because of the pandemic, "We have ... a high number of online orders coming from outside vendors through our post office, so we are finding a lot more activity done online and through the mail. They try to squeeze in (illegal drugs when) sending packages."
Atalig and Mafnas also commended the important roles played by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and other agencies for a successful investigation and the arrest of the drug suspects.