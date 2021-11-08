Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan said the newly passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will contribute substantially to the ongoing modernization and rebuilding of the Mariana Islands.
"The reauthorization of surface transportation programs and other 'hard' infrastructure provides about $1.2 trillion over the next five years, including $550 billion in new spending," Sablan said in a statement released by his office. "It makes investments in roads, public transit, rural broadband, airports, water and wastewater systems, and other traditional capital improvement projects."
The Marianas will see nearly $24 million through the Territorial Highway Program over the five-year period, Sablan added in the release. Another $7 million is expected to go to the Marianas public transit system based on formula funding alone. And the commonwealth will be eligible to compete for $7.5 billion for road projects, particularly those that focus on climate change mitigation and resilience and user safety, including for cyclists and pedestrians.
"Also important, will be funding to make broadband more available and more affordable in the Marianas," Sablan stated. Median speeds in the commonwealth are well below the Federal Communications Commission's benchmark for minimally acceptable broadband, according to the White House. "The Marianas will receive at least $25 million to help improve broadband services."
In addition, Marianas families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for a new $30-per-month broadband subsidy and a $100 device subsidy to help connect with the internet.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act aims to modernize U.S. airports, and the Commonwealth Ports Authority can expect approximately $30 million to increase safety and make these gateways to the Marianas more comfortable and efficient, Sablan said in the statement.
The commonwealth can also look for $24 million in new money for water infrastructure.
Sablan received a call shortly after the vote from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, thanking him for his leadership and support.