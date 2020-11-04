SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Democratic Party Chairwoman Nola Hix urged voters across the commonwealth to exercise their right to vote as the CNMI held its election on Tuesday.
The Republican governor thanked the Commonwealth Election Commission for working hard to ensure an orderly, safe and peaceful election process since the start of the early voting period on Oct. 13.
“It is important that we acknowledge and thank the CEC and its staff for working truly hard. And, again, I encourage all our voters to come out [and] vote,” said the governor, who, along with first lady Diane Torres, cast his ballot on Saturday at the Kagman Community Center.
Hix stated, “I’m voting for necessary change not only because I’m tired of seeing our people suffer, but I am so sick and tired of corruption and I’ll be damned if I’m going to let all the hard work of the great people of this commonwealth go to waste.
“I’m voting for necessary change because our people need it now, my daughter/unborn daughter and the innocent children of their generation need to know that there’s hope. My children need to know that getting involved in politics should be a good thing, good politicians exist, and that their mom and dad are doing everything that they can to secure a safer, thriving future for all of us because they deserve nothing less than our best," Hix stated.
“This government belongs to all of us and we have the power to change it,” Hix stated.