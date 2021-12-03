SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic Party Chair Nola Hix said former CNMI House of Representatives Speaker Pedro Paduna Deleon Guerrero appeared uninvited during a committee meeting.
"Everyone in attendance witnessed his cursing and disruption," Hix said when asked to comment on Deleon Guerrero's statement that she was "disrespectful" and "a bad leader."
On Oct. 24, she said, the party's Central Executive Committee, or CEC, met with Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Apatang, both Republicans, who had announced that they were running as independent candidates for governor and lieutenant governor in next year's election.
It was the AD team that requested to meet with the Democrats, Hix said.
She added that the CEC members and the party's elected officials agreed that "no commitments would be made" during the "informal" meeting.
The Democrats would simply listen and ask questions, she said, adding that it was not a public meeting.
She said former Speaker Deleon Guerrero is not a CEC member. His brother, former Sen. Herman "HR" Deleon Guerrero, is a CEC member but he did not inform the CEC that Pedro Deleon Guerrero would attend the meeting as his proxy.
But even if HR Deleon Guerrero had informed the committee, Hix said, "there is no provision for attendance by proxy in our bylaws. Indeed, this meeting did not involve any matter put to (a) vote, so a proxy would not be needed even if it were permitted."
She said those who attended the meeting, aside from the CEC members, included the party's elected officials.