CNMI Democrats kick off 2022 gubernatorial race in Garapan

SAIPAN – With Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan joining them, the CNMI Democrats on Wednesday launched their 2022 gubernatorial campaign at Garapan Fishing Base.
The CNMI Democrats, who last won a gubernatorial election in 1993, conducted a roadside waving activity along Beach Road before officially declaring the candidacies of gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Tina Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler.
Also joining them were incumbent Democratic lawmakers, party officials led by party President Nola Hix and Vice President Daniel Quitugua, and the CNMI's first governor and longtime Democrat, Dr. Carlos Camacho.
Rep. Sheila Babauta delivered the introductory remarks for Staffler, while Rep. Edwin Propst introduced Tina Sablan.
Leadership qualities
Del. Sablan said Rep. Sablan and Staffler are trustworthy, courageous, wise and decisive; they have the qualities of good leaders, he added.
He also mentioned the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee's investigation of Gov. Ralph Torres' public expenditures, which, the delegate said, "bothered me."
"I am sure it bothered you as well, what has been happening to our government, our commonwealth, our home. But if we just sit down and do nothing, that is essentially saying, 'This is fine; let's allow others to do this.' If this were in the U.S. Congress, you will be out of office," he said.
"We've got to stop this, and the way to stop this, in all peacefulness, is to drive, go out there, talk to your friends, and explain to them the qualities that Tina and Leila offer," he added.
Del. Sablan noted it is the first time he is running as a CNMI Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress.
"I'm very, very happy and honored to be up here asking my friends, family and supporters to vote for Tina and Leila because I know I won't go wrong," he said, and turning to Rep. Sablan and Staffler, he added, "I know you guys won't let me down."
Del. Sablan said he has been talking to people for the past several months, and he believes "we have a chance – there is a chance."
"For those of you who have given me their love and support, please, extend it to Tina and Leila, and to all of my colleagues up here," he said referring to the other Democratic candidates.
A former CNMI House Democrat, Gregorio Sablan ran as an independent in the islands' first U.S. congressional delegate election in 2008. Reelected as an independent in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020, he caucuses with the U.S. Democrats in the nation's capital.