SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic Party is endorsing Rep. Tina Sablan as its 2022 gubernatorial candidate.
In a statement Wednesday, the party said the members of its Central Executive Committee gathered on Tuesday night to receive the Gubernatorial Search Committee's recommendation. The 18-member committee unanimously nominated Tina Sablan for governor, and Del. Gregorio Sablan, who is seeking reelection to the Washington, D.C., seat as a Democrat.
The party's vice chair, Daniel Quitugua, stated "The Gubernatorial Search Committee was formed a little over a month and a half ago in preparation for the 2022 elections. The search committee was formed at the request of the party's elected officials to seek out potential candidates in the event that (Del. Sablan) decided not to run for governor. It was definitely a tough decision to make, but when the search committee concluded its candidate interviews, Tina Sablan was at the top of everyone's list," Quitugua added.
The delegate said Tina Sablan "has my complete support and I look forward to campaigning with her on the Democratic Party ticket over the next 12 months."
He added, "The people of the Marianas are sick and tired of old-school politicians, who put their family and friends before the best interests of our islands."
He said Tina Sablan "will be a governor the people of the Northern Mariana Islands can trust completely and be very, very proud to call their own. She will bring a new kind of leadership to the Office of Governor, based on honesty and fairness to all. Her focus will be what is best for the next generation, not the next election."
"As your representative in the U.S. Congress," he said, "I look forward to working in full partnership with Gov. Tina Sablan. Together we will build back better in the Marianas."
The deadline for the submission of nominations and letters of intent for governor, lieutenant governor and delegate was Nov. 1.
NMI Democratic Party Chair Nola Hix said five letters of intent for governor were received and it was agreed that, since only one candidate would be selected, the names of the other candidates would remain confidential.