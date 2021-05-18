SAIPAN — The CNMI Democratic Party has launched an online petition seeking to collect at least 2,022 signatures to convince Del. Gregorio "Kilili" Sablan to run for governor in 2022.
On her Facebook page, CNMI Democratic Party Chairwoman Nola Hix is calling on all of Sablan's supporters to help her reach the goal, "but hey, the more the merrier."
Hix said, "We will respect whatever decision our honorable congressman chooses, but he needs to know we are backing him 100%."
She believes that "it's time, CNMI. We've listened to your cries for responsible leadership not just at the top level but from every cabinet member, and every office within our CNMI government."
"Our government employees, teachers, retirees, but most especially WE THE PEOPLE, voters, and law-abiding taxpayers deserve to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect. I am tired, and it does not matter if you're a Democrat, Republican, or Independent – we need to be honest and the reality is we deserve better. I share the same sentiments with all of you in our quest for the next Governor of the CNMI in 2022," Hix posted.
According to the petition, "It is our collective desire to present to the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, a person who has the perseverance, temperament, experience and integrity for the highest office on the land to lead this community from a devastating economic collapse to sustainable economic stability."
Sablan "has proven himself to be a trusted leader, a respected statesman and a passionate representative of the people."
These leadership qualities are of paramount importance in the Office of the Governor "and have been exemplified by Congressman ... Kilili ... throughout his political career."
The petition is urging Sablan "to accept this petition as the embodiment of our collective desire for him to run, as governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, in the 2022 gubernatorial election."
A former CNMI House member, Sablan, 66, was elected as the islands' first U.S. congressional delegate in 2008 and is currently serving his seventh term.