The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Labor on Saturday announced that approximately $35 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation funds had been disbursed to more than 3,000 eligible and approved claimants, as of July 31. About 4,000 additional claims, both online and on paper, continue to be processed for benefits.
"All PUA/FPUC claims are processed in the order they were received," stated a release from the governor's office. "If all eligibility requirements are met and no disqualification is in effect, claims are batched for processing. CNMI DOL and the CNMI Department of Finance are working in tandem to ensure benefits payments are disbursed every week."
Depending on the way claimants would like to receive their payments, the release added, "disbursements can be made out within 1-2 business days (via direct deposit) or 7-10 calendar days (via mailed check). CNMI DOL highly encourages claimants to opt for direct deposit payments when applying for PUA/FPUC."
Updates are available from CNMI DOL through local media partners and through the CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook page and the office's website at www.governor.gov.mp. Visit the CNMI DOL website at www.marianaslabor.net for more information.