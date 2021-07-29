The CNMI Department of Labor will seek the assistance of the CNMI Legislature in creating a local unemployment assistance program.
The federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ends Sept. 4.
"This journey is not over,” Secretary Vicky I. Benavente said on Friday. “Although the program will end in 2021, we still have plans to operate a similar program for the CNMI. I'm going to need the help of the Legislature, the folks on the Hill, to help us draft legislation to move forward, so that if we ever encounter this type of economic disaster, we are more prepared with funding provided by our local government."
CNMI DOL will continue to accept applications up to Oct. 4 to allow applicants to "catch up, get their documents complete, and get their benefits through September."
During the week of July 16, about $1.2 million in unemployment benefits were disbursed to around 60 PUA applicants.
Last week, roughly $1.3 million in PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits were disbursed.
Benavente said there has been a 4.68% increase in disbursements on a weekly basis.
$208M since June 2020
As of July 17, more than $208 million had been disbursed since June 2020, with $102 million of that amount for PUA and $105 million for FPUC.
To date, the CNMI DOL said it has received about 39,000 claims, 10,285 of which were for eligible applicants, while the rest were either disqualified, pending appeal, or deemed fraudulent.
For the second and third rounds of PUA, Benavente said the exact numbers cannot be given at this time because several applications are still being reviewed, adjudicated, and pending submission of documents.
She said roughly 8,000 to 10,000 applications are still being reviewed.
If applicants have "in progress" status on their online portal accounts, Benavente said this is due to a lack of sufficient documentation submitted, such as copies of an updated timesheet, updated paycheck stubs, and updated employment certification letter.
All required documents must be submitted and received in order for an adjudicator to move forward with a claim, she added.
Benavente said the CNMI DOL has seen a lower number of applicants submitting weekly certifications, which she attributed to more businesses extending their operation hours, more businesses reopening, or more people getting part-time or full-time jobs.
"This is very good for our economy and workforce," she added.
As for the new work search requirement, Benavente said it will be in effect from Sunday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Challenges in returning to work
Benavente said she has heard from some employees that they are not ready to go back to work because of child care, transportation, or health issues, while others are ready to go back to work but can only be employed on reduced hours.
As for employers, Benavente encourages them to submit their quarterly compliance documents, or their workforce listing and workforce plan documents, by Saturday, July 31.
These documents are crucial for the CNMI’s federal partners to have reliable data on the demographics of Commonwealth workers, such as quantity, occupations, wages, employment status, and visa status. These may help justify funds that the CNMI needs to survive disasters, natural or pandemic.
The forms can be found on the CNMI DOL official website at www.marianaslabor.net and must be emailed to documents@marianaslabor.net by the deadline.
Benavente said under the law, at least 30% of a business entity’s workforce must consist of U.S. eligible employees.
"I'm optimistic as the tourism industry comes back, our people will go back to work, and we will continue to thrive as a community," she said.
“I can't foresee the future, but I'm very confident that with the help of our stakeholders in the tourism industry, continue to make our islands a safe place for our tourists to come, because really, tourism is everybody's business ... What we're doing together as a community to beautify our islands, rebranding the CNM as a multi-island destination, and most importantly keeping our islands safe from Covid-19 — these are all good things."