A closed shooting range on Tinian has an unknown number of guns missing from its inventory, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety has confirmed.
Officers on Tinian first noticed a door left open at the American Gun Club, located in the Kastiyu area of the island, when on routine patrol around 9:15 p.m. Friday, DPS said in a press release.
Officials from the business are working with authorities to find the missing guns.
"Further investigation revealed that the shooting range had not been in operation for a few months, but the firearms and ammunitions remained stored there. All firearms currently missing are confirmed to be privately owned. The owners of the business are working with police to provide a list of the missing inventory," DPS stated. This investigation remains ongoing.
The department stressed that its own armory on Tinian, along with government-issued guns and ammunition, are "secure and accounted for."
"The CNMI Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public to share official and accurate information, verified notices, press releases and advisories from official sources," the department stated in its release.