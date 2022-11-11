Third time’s a charm for Independent candidate Ramon “RB” Camacho, who defeated Republican CNMI Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero and Democratic CNMI Rep. Richard T. Lizama in the Saipan mayoral election in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Camacho, who was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2014 and 2018 elections, this time received the greatest number of votes, 4,503, while Guerrero garnered 4,184 and Lizama got 3,152.
In an interview Wednesday, Camacho expressed his gratitude to the community. “I am grateful that the people have spoken for themselves. I am excited to serve them,” he said.
Camacho said, once he’s sworn in, he will look into the operations of the mayor’s office and continue productive programs already in place.
He said he also will start meeting community members in each of the island’s election precincts to hear their issues personally.
“We will also start working on the programs that I have mentioned in my platform,” Camacho said.
This includes maintaining the cleanliness of Saipan through the “adopt-a-place” program, he said.
He said he will encourage community members to adopt a place to clean and beautify. “This place is their home, and we should all take care of it no matter what our ethnic background is,” he added.
Rota, Tinian, Northern Islands
On Rota, Republican Aubry Manglona Hocog topped the mayoral election with 505 votes.
She defeated four independent opponents: Harry Masga, who received 470 votes; Sen. Teresita Santos, 288 votes; Magdalena Mesngon, 159 votes; and Alfredo Taimanao, 23 votes.
On Tinian, Republican Mayor Edwin Aldan ran unopposed and received 1,096 votes.
In the Northern Islands mayoral election, Republican Valentino Taisacan was the winner with 109 votes, while his Independent opponent, Jocelyn Frances Kapileo, garnered 60 votes.