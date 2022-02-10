SAIPAN — Effective Feb. 8, all travelers entering the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by air or sea will no longer be tested on arrival, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force said Tuesday.
They noted that approximately 99% of the CNMI's eligible population is fully vaccinated and approximately 53% of those fully vaccinated having received a booster shot.
"The surveillance of COVID-19 at the border is not the best predictor of the impact COVID-19 has on the CNMI's health care system, and the CNMI will shift to focus on medically significant community infections," CHCC and the task force said.
Unvaccinated travelers should still quarantine at home for at least five days and are required to get tested at a community based testing site five days after their arrival.
If the traveler receives a positive result, the traveler must isolate for an additional five full days.
For inbound travelers whose final destination is either Rota or Tinian, their fifth-day test may be scheduled at their respective final destination's health center.
If fully vaccinated travelers develop symptoms, they should get tested at least five days after arrival.
Fully vaccinated travelers wishing to avail of fifth-day testing must register at a community-based testing site.
All travelers are required to complete a mandatory health declaration form and upload their vaccination card.
Travelers are encouraged to fill out their health declaration form prior to arrival at www.staysafecnmi.com.