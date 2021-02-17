SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Friday said executive branch employees will soon be mandated to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination.
But those who do not want to get the vaccination due to religious beliefs or medical reasons will be exempted.
"Other than that, you will be mandated as a government employee to take this vaccination," the governor added.
He said, based on the recommendation of the attorney general, the governor has the authority to mandate that executive branch employees get vaccinated.
Torres said he and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna have been discussing when to implement the requirement, and will set a date soon.
Torres said the mandate will take into consideration that government employees need ample time to consult their doctors and to register to get the vaccine. It will also take into account the availability of vaccines.
When asked why this mandate is necessary, Torres said government employees provide public services and interact with the public.
He noted at the same time that the new strains of the coronavirus that have been reported in other Pacific islands, including Hawaii, may be deadlier.
"(COVID-19) is not going anywhere anytime soon. We have to acknowledge that."
The governor at the same time noted that the CNMI's COVID-19 response is working.
"I hope that it will (continue to be effective) until this whole pandemic is resolved, but until then, we need to vaccinate our community, and it starts with government employees," he said.