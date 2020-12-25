CNMI family gets 'Christmas Surprise'

SAIPAN — It took a little while before the Omelau family members were convinced that what they were seeing was real.
Andrew Omelau, his dad Martino, his mom Audrey, and his siblings could not believe that they had just won a two-year, rent-free stay at a fully furnished beachfront house in Susupe, a 2017 Ford Escape and a brand-new barbecue pit.
"What's going on?" 42-year-old Martino asked his son when they arrived in Susupe around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The father thought his son was trying to surprise him with a barbecue party.
The Omelau couple and seven of their eight children have been living in a tent for two years since their house in Chalan Kanoa was devastated by Supertyphoon Yutu.
Andrew, 19, is the third of eight children. His siblings are Sheris, 22; Martin, 21; Makaya, 18; Myha, 14; Tyler, 13, Lyhana, 11; and 6-month-old Kiruu.
Andrew and his family were nominated by one of his Kanoa Football Club teammates to be the recipient of "A Christmas Surprise on Saipan," an initiative launched by Pacific Rim to bring Christmas cheer to a family in need on Saipan.
The Christmas Surprise amounts to about $60,000 worth of gifts and includes the two-year stay at the Susupe home and the Ford Escape, as well as home appliances and Christmas gifts for the children.
'People ... were thinking of others'
Pacific Rim President Keith Stewart said community members were asked to nominate a household or a family in need.
He said more than 150 nominations were received.
"People were not thinking about themselves and what they needed, but instead they were thinking of others," he added.
Those who submitted nominations had to a write an essay and answer questions during an interview with the organizers.
A six-person committee reviewed nominations for about two weeks before narrowing the selection to two families.
The committee later realized that the "two families" were one and the same. The Omelau family had been nominated by two community members.
"We couldn't believe it," Stewart said. "The same family! So we all knew at that moment we had selected the right family."
'I can't explain how I feel right now'
In an interview after his family received their Christmas Surprise, Andrew Omelau said he could not express how grateful he was.
"It's just so much. We've never gone through stuff like this. They gave us a house, a car!" said Andrew Omelau, a graduate of Da'ok Academy, a striker of the Kanoa Football Club and a sports facilities assistant with Tan Holdings.
Andrew Omelau said he and his family have always struggled, "and now, this is like so much that I can't explain how I feel right now."
He added, "I honestly feel loved because of what everyone has done for me and my family. ... I never actually thought of people doing this but it's honestly a big Christmas gift for me and my family."
Andrew's dad, Martino Omelau, was almost speechless, but he managed to say, "I thank the Lord. God is good."
Stewart told Andrew Omelau and his family, "We hope you will accept and be blessed by what so many people have done here for you today. We have never met until today, but I have heard wonderful things about you and your family. I will personally be praying for you and hope you and your family be blessed by this."