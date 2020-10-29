CNMI files another tax lien notice against IPI

SAIPAN — The CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation collection branch has filed another tax lien notice under commonwealth tax law against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC in Superior Court and the District Court for the NMI.
According to collections manager Richard Santos, IPI has an unpaid balance of $176,880.70.
This represents business gross revenue tax monthly return and employer's quarterly withholding, the notice stated.
Santos said a demand for payment has been made, but it remains unpaid.
"Therefore there is a lien in favor of the CNMI on all property and rights to property belonging to the taxpayer for the amount of these taxes and any additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue," the notice stated.
Unpaid amounts
From January to March 2020, the Division of Revenue and Taxation assessed that IPI has an unpaid balance of $169,388.94 in employer's withholding tax.
In addition, IPI has an unpaid $7,491.76 BGRT for the tax period ended June 30, the division stated.
Previously, the division said IPI owed the CNMI government $9,416,887.09 in unpaid business gross revenue taxes.