SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, the guest speaker at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on Wednesday, discussed the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the CNMI will receive, as well as the administration’s funding priorities.
He said, from 2019 to 2021, his goals have been to look to the future, rethink processes, change operations, and make a difference, placing an emphasis on staffing, technology, and services.
The American Rescue Plan Act will help fund these improvements to Department of Finance operations, Secretary Atalig said as he explained the breakdown of the federal funds.
Under Subtitle M, a portion of the ARPA that addresses coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery, the CNMI is due to receive $507 million in total.
Of this amount, $483 million will go toward state local recovery, $5 million to local fiscal recovery or nonentitlement units of the local government, $10 million to local fiscal recovery or to the counties, and $9 million to the capital projects fund.
State fiscal recovery
Allocations per U.S. territory under Section 602 of Subtitle M of the ARPA are partially dependent upon population.
Of the $4.5 billion available for the U.S. territories for state fiscal recovery, half is split evenly between American Samoa, Guam, the CNMI, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The remaining half will be allocated by population.
Because the CNMI has a population of 51,851 people, or 1.4547% of the total population of the U.S. territories, it will receive $32,730,250 of the remaining half allocated by population.
In all, the CNMI will receive roughly $483 million under Subtitle M.
Of this funding, $141 million will be allocated for fiscal 2021, while $341 million will be for fiscal 2022.
The funding will be used for four main purposes:
• 19.72%, or $100 million, will go toward responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries, such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
• 6%, or $30 million, will go toward providing premium pay to eligible workers who are performing essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;
• 49.3%, or $250 million, will be for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year;
• 20.26%, or $102,730,250, will go toward making necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
For fiscal 2021, $40 million will go toward the negative impacts of the pandemic; $6 million will be for essential workers; $75 million for government services; and $20 million for water, sewer, and broadband costs.
For fiscal 2022, $60 million will go toward the negative impacts of COVID-19; $24 million for essential workers; $175 million, government services; and $82 million for water, sewer, and broadband.
Local fiscal recovery and capital projects
The CNMI is estimated to receive a little more than $13 million of the $84.63 billion pot for the U.S. states and territories for local fiscal recovery provided under Section 603 of Subtitle M of the ARPA.
Similar to Section 602, half of the CNMI funding under Section 603 will be distributed equally among the four municipalities of Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands, while the remaining half will be allocated proportionately by population.
These funds will also be for the same purposes as Section 602 funds, but will be focused on the municipalities.
As for funding under Section 604 for critical capital projects directly enabling work, education, and health monitoring — including remote options, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the CNMI is estimated to receive $8.9 million of the $100 million pot for U.S. territories and freely associated states.
Seventy-five percent of the Section 604 funds for the CNMI will be allocated to Saipan and the Northern Islands, and 12.5% each to Rota and Tinian.
Atalig emphasized that allocations are contingent upon certification of the U.S. secretary of the treasury that these calculations are accurate for the CNMI in accordance with the guidance provided for Subtitle M.
Upon receipt of such certification, funds will be allocated within the CNMI as calculated.