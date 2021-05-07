CNMI Finance says government has been reducing overtime

SAIPAN – "Additional hiring of law enforcement personnel has reduced the amount of overtime compared to prior year as there are more employees working regular hours and sharing responsibility for the CNMI safety."
This is part of the "corrective action plan" the Department of Finance said it has implemented in response to the independent auditors' report by Deloitte on Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands internal control and on compliance for the year that ended on Sept. 30, 2019, or fiscal year 2019.
In fiscal 2019, Cabinet members and other government officials were paid overtime pay of 2.5 times their normal rate in the aftermath of Supertyphoon Yutu. The CNMI's total overtime pay that the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not reimburse amounted to $8 million.
The audit report submitted by Deloitte indicates, among other findings, that there were CNMI government "activity levels" that reported expenditures "in excess of budget allotments for the year ended Sept. 30, 2019."
The largest amount was $19,027,432 for "disaster expenditures," which was not appropriated in the fiscal 2019 budget.
The other government expenditures that exceeded the fiscal 2019 budget allotments were the following:
• Local Medicaid expenditures and medical referrals, which were appropriated $6,758,124, but cost $21,492,519 – or an overexpenditure of $14,734,395.
• The Department of Public Safety, which was appropriated $7,773,751 but spent $13,515,178 – an overexpenditure of $5,741,427.
• The Group Health and Life Insurance for government employees was allotted $8,977,663 but cost $12,359,052 – an overexpenditure of $3,381,389.
• The Department of Finance was appropriated $8,140,544 but spent $9,689,426 – an overexpenditure of $1,548,882.
• The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services was allotted $5,502,570 but spent $6,580,541 – an overexpenditure of $1,077,971.
• The offices of the governor and the lieutenant governor were appropriated $7,317,977 but spent $8,231,559 – an overexpenditure of $913,582.
• The Rota municipal government was appropriated $8,095,749 but spent $8,926,526 – an overexpenditure of $830,777.
• The Office of the Public Auditor was appropriated $1,421,552 but spent $2,032,045 – an overexpenditure of $610,493.
• The Department of Corrections was appropriated $5,225,215 but spent $5,950,693 – an overexpenditure of $725,478.
• The Department of Public Works was appropriated $2,989,655 but spent $3,420,516 – an overexpenditure of $430,861.
• The Tinian municipal government was appropriated $8,292,213 but spent $8,646,078 – an overexpenditure of $353,865.
• The Department of Commerce was appropriated $1,815,735 but spent $2,076,319 – an overexpenditure of $260,584.
• The Judiciary was appropriated $5,788,188 but spent $6,012,157 – an overexpenditure of $223,969.
• The Office of the Attorney General was allotted $2,737,390 but spent $2,886,733 – an overexpenditure of $149,343.
• Boards and commissions were allotted a total of $1,974,502 but spent $2,115,132 – an overexpenditure of $140,630.
• The debt service was allotted $9,548,750 but the government ended up paying $9,564,446 – an additional $15,696.
• The Department of Lands and Natural Resources was appropriated $3,392,943 but spent $3,406,762 – an overexpenditure of $13,819.
• The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs was appropriated $3,207,672 but spent $3,209,364 – an overexpenditure of $1,692.
The independent auditor's report recommended that responsible Department of Finance personnel should "examine issues attendant to the overexpenditures and should assess the propriety of budgeted levels."
In his response to the report, Finance Secretary David Atalig said, "The CNMI agrees with the finding and continuously works toward addressing overexpenditures and determining the appropriate budgetary levels for the commonwealth."
"Areas affecting public health and human welfare are an issue as areas such as medical referral for patients require urgent health care not available in the commonwealth," he said. "It is anticipated that revenue will continue to rise to address the areas where the commonwealth often experiences budgetary shortfalls."