CNMI fire department receives 158 PPE sets worth $644,000

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday received 158 sets of fire-resistant personal protective equipment, or PPE, funded through the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. Community Development Block Grant program.
NMHC Deputy Director Zenie Mafnas said the total grant amounted to $644,000.
"DFEMS has been very diligent in submitting proposals almost every year," she added. "From 2007 to date, we've granted DFEMS about $2.5 million. The PPEs are a mixture of program year 2020-2021 funding. We just ask that DFEMS distribute these PPEs to all three islands for all firefighters."
Mafnas noted that there are upcoming projects for DFEMS, and they have already been funded. These include "two jet skis, which are water rescue vehicles, and two all-terrain vehicles," she added.
"We have 120 days for those to be delivered. Total allocations for those rescue vehicles are $106,000," Mafnas said.
DFEMS acting Commissioner Jessie Mesa said, "It's been a struggle, it's been a long time coming, but they're finally here. The personnel and the community will be taken care of in a safe manner."
Mesa also acknowledged CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres' support and the role played by Dennis Mendiola, the CNMI special assistant for homeland security and emergency management, in completing the grant application. Mendiola is also a former DFEMS commissioner.
Torres said the PPEs will protect firefighters and help them provide "the best service to their community."
"Congratulations to DFEMS," he added. "They took the initiative to apply for this ... grant."
The governor said it will always be his administration's priority to support front-liners including DFEMS and the CNMI Department of Public Safety.
"We don't just say that and not back it up," he added. "We've given DPS new vehicles and new equipment, and DFEMS as well. DFEMS also got new fire trucks a few years ago, and now new equipment. As you know, not just during the pandemic, but in every disaster that we have faced, our front-liners are always the first ones out there. They give hope to our community. ... It is important for us to take care of all of them so they'll know that the administration will continue to support them not just with equipment but with their salaries as well. At the end of the day, the more we take care of our front-liners the better it is for all of us," the governor added.
NMHC Corporate Director Jessie Palacios said, "When [federal grant] money comes in from [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] we announce it to the public, and make it available, so that any nonprofit or government agency can come in and apply."
Palacios added, "We make sure that the applicants are eligible and, when applications come in, there is a review committee that takes a look at the applications. We ranked them based on points, and what is most important for the community. We are happy that DFEMS applied for CDBG money to get this equipment. We just want to make sure that DFEMS has the right equipment, the right tools, to do their jobs successfully."