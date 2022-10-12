CNMI fishermen to get $200 in relief

More than 1,800 fishermen in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will be getting checks in the mail soon.
A congressional aid package has provided funds that will be used to grant $204.17 in financial assistance through the territory's Fishermen Relief Assistance Program, totaling $368,535.37 for 1,805 fishers.
“The checks have not arrived yet from Portland, Oregon. The checks will be mailed by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSMFC) after all documents have been properly reviewed, funds obligated, and checks processed. They will then be sent out through the U.S. Postal System,” Epiphanio E. Cabrera Jr., administrator of the CNMI Office of Grants Management & State Clearinghouse stated in a press release.
Of the 1,825 applications received, seven were deemed eligible for commercial aid, two were deemed ineligible for commercial aid and 1,805 were eligible as subsistence fishermen. Eleven applications were incomplete, according to the release.
"The CNMI received an appropriation of $411,002 to the program, of which $368,535.37 will be distributed among subsistence fishermen and $29,819.93 to commercial applicants. The remaining funds went to administrative fees on federal, state and commission levels," Cabrera stated in the release.
The amount provided in this round of relief is lower than prior relief provided, however. Cabrera said it’s because of the increase in the number of those seeking relief and a decrease in funding.
"This figure is up 53% from last year’s total subsistence fishermen pool. The total allocated to the CNMI was $411,002, which is about ($600,000) less than last year’s funding availability. About $8.52 will be returned to the PSMFC due to overage,” Cabrera said.
According to Cabrera, the reduced federal funding was due to various factors, namely the “lack of tax documents stemming from commercial fishermen, federal officials were not able to quantify a good sample size, representative of actual assistance needed.”
He said if the agency had complete tax records from every commercial fishing company, the funding may not have been reduced.
"It would have demonstrated that we have an active commercial fishing population, and that we should receive more than a million dollars each time in relief assistance funding,” Cabrera said.
The commercial applicant awards are based on figures provided by the business that reflected actual loss, Cabrera said in the release.