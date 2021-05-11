Mobil Oil Marianas and Shell Marianas have raised their fuel prices by 10 cents.
Mobil changed its prices on Friday and Shell followed suit on Saturday.
The regular gas price went up to $4.62 a gallon from $4.52 a gallon; the premium gas price rose to $5 a gallon from $4.97 a gallon; while diesel, which used to be $4.58 a gallon, is now $4.68 a gallon.
Gary Castronuevo, an air-conditioning technician, said gas price increases usually result in higher power rates, higher prices of basic commodities, and higher costs for businesses.
“It affects everyone,” he added referring to the fuel price hike.
The last time Saipan’s fuel prices, except diesel, increased was in March, by 12 cents.
According to the Associated Press, gas prices increased for another week in the U.S., “and analysts say they could have risen a bit further if a slight decrease in demand hadn’t helped to limit the size of the increase.”
Analysts say drivers should expect continued fluctuations in prices at the pump in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial beginning of the summer driving season, AP reported.