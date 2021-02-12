SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Friday said the commonwealth has received $94 million from the federal government for various projects.
He said $12 million in Emergency Education Relief Funds will go to Northern Marianas College, while $61 million is for the Public School System's personnel costs, equipment and COVID-19-related safety measures.
The CNMI also received $10 million in rental housing assistance, which the governor hopes will roll out very soon. More information about this program will be announced by the Office of Grants Management, he added.
In addition, the commonwealth received about $11 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to repair roads damaged by Supertyphoon Yutu.
Gov. Torres said he, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, the Department of Public Works and other government agencies are prioritizing three projects: Beach Road; Airport Road; and Route 36, or the Bird Island connection to the Kingfisher Golf Course.
"Those are the three main road projects that we are working on and hopefully within the next couple of months, we can have a clear understanding when to start the renovation or the resurfacing of these roads," Torres said.
"There (are) a lot of funds coming in (for specific programs and projects) and we're maximizing as much as we can in expediting the expenditures and getting our projects moving forward."