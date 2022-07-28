Former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Customs director Jose C. Mafnas said he will probably file another lawsuit against Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.
“(Gov. Ralph Torres) is involved, hands down,” Mafnas said, referring to his transfer on July 21 to the Department of Commerce as the new director of export, importation and public outreach.
“I’m just going to do what is right - it’s about my rights,” he said in an interview Monday. “This [reassignment] happened so fast and it caught me off guard. I was confused and didn’t know where to go.”
Mafnas has already filed for a temporary restraining order related to his reassignment against the CNMI’s secretary of finance.
“I am just waiting now for the court’s decision. Again, what they did was so abrupt, and I was not given a chance. The [new] position does not exist. Today I heard they are trying to create one, I guess, because I raised the issue,” Mafnas added.
Status conference
Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho has scheduled a status conference hearing for 2:30 p.m on Aug. 9.
He said the parties should be “ready to discuss deadlines for opposition, replies and hearing dates.”
The judge also directed Mafnas to serve the defendants a copy of the “motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction and the verified complaint and other pleadings as well as a copy of this order on or before Aug. 5.”
Proof of service shall be filed with the court, Judge Camacho added.
Represented by attorney Charity R. Hodson, Mafnas e-filed his complaint against Atalig, in his official capacity as secretary of Finance, and the CNMI government.
Mafnas is seeking a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief against the defendants.
A civil service employee, Mafnas also wants the court to issue an order reinstating him to his previous position until the court has decided on his motion for a preliminary injunction.
Mafnas is a supporter of the independent gubernatorial ticket of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.
In his TRO motion and request for injunction order, Mafnas said his “constitutional right to vote freely and as he sees fit has been under fire for months.”