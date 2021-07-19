SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Thursday announced he will seek a second term in the November 2022 elections.
He said a separate announcement will be made regarding his running mate at a later date.
Torres, who will be 42 in August, became the CNMI's youngest governor on Dec. 29, 2015, upon the death of Gov. Eloy Inos. Torres was Inos' lieutenant governor.
In 2018, with running mate Arnold Palacios, Torres was elected governor, winning 62% of the votes cast.
Torres said he is running again because he believes that the people of the CNMI want to see the commonwealth continue moving toward recovery and prosperity.
"We have come too far to abandon the progress we made in the face of unprecedented disasters for our islands and our world," he said in a statement.
Many believe that CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan, who caucuses with U.S. Democrats, will be the Republican governor's likely opponent in next year's election.