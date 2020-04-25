SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government recently paid $1 million of its outstanding utility bills, said Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho.
This amount is in addition to the $319,000 that the central government paid CUC earlier this month.
The central government still owes CUC about $8 million, Camacho said. CUC’s largest delinquent customer is the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., which runs the local hospital, and whose unpaid utility bill reached $40 million early this month.
“But their recent payment will definitely help us in our operation and keep our system going,” he added.
Camacho said CUC is facing many challenges in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, since many of its customers – businesses and residents – have been severely affected by the economic downturn.
Demand for CUC’s services has decreased and collections are down, he added.
Camacho said there’s a slight increase in the residential consumption of utility services as many people are now staying home. “But it’s an additional cost on the part of residential consumers which is very challenging, especially for those who have lost their jobs or have limited income,” he added.
Camacho said CUC is seeking federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program, so CUC can continue providing critical utility services.
“CUC is rate-based and we survive on sales and payments from our customers, who are all struggling,” he added.