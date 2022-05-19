Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres gets to keep his job and seek reelection after the CNMI Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit him in an impeachment trial that critics and opposition lawmakers said is a "farce," "a travesty of justice" and a "kangaroo court."
The impeachment trial proceeded without a prosecutor to present evidence and challenge the governor's defense.
While acquitted in the impeachment trial, Torres, 42, still faces criminal charges in the local court.
The criminal charges that the CNMI Office of the Attorney General filed recently, accusing the Republican governor of corruption and using public funds for a lavish lifestyle, are similar to the allegations in the articles of impeachment.
This is the first impeachment trial, not only in the CNMI, but in any U.S. territory.
Senators voted to acquit Torres of all six articles of impeachment alleging felony, corruption and neglect of duty.
The consistent vote was 4-3 in favor of acquitting the governor.
At least six affirmative votes are required to convict the governor under the CNMI Constitution.
A conviction could have resulted in Torres' removal as CNMI governor.
"I am thankful that we can now move forward, and I can continue to work hard for the people of the Commonwealth," Torres said in a statement after his acquittal.
He thanked those who took the time to display their support, encouragement, love, and prayers and for their “continued belief” in his administration. He also addressed his supporters outside the legislative building after his acquittal.
'Travesty of justice'
The CNMI House of Representatives, which impeached Torres in January, said Wednesday's outcome came as no surprise, considering the Senate adopted its rules that "purposefully bound the hands" of the House and provided the governor a "get-out-of-jail" card.
"There were no prosecutors, no cross-examination, no objections to procedural violations, and no rebuttals to misinformation," the House said, adding that the process was a "farce" and "a travesty of justice."
The House said they now "look to the courts with optimism for justice."
Senators who voted to acquit the governor, meanwhile, put the blame on the House for choosing to not follow the rules on having a prosecutor and presenting evidence.
"I would offer, had they spent the same amount of time going over the rules and getting their evidence in order, we wouldn't be in this predicament today – without an impeachment prosecutor and without evidence," Sen. Karl King-Nabors said before the voting began.
'Not sustained'
Senators voted along party lines. The four who voted to acquit the governor were his fellow Republicans: Senate President Jude Hofschneider and Sens. King-Nabors, Victor Hocog and Frank Cruz.
The three who voted to convict him were either independents or Democrat: Sens. Paul Manglona, Teresita Santos and Edith Deleon Guerrero.
"Does clear and convincing evidence exist to sustain the (first-sixth) article of impeachment against Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres to remove him from the Office of the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands?" the Senate president asked before each vote.
The Senate clerk then called the roll.
"With 3 votes yes and 4 votes no, (Articles 1 to 6) failed to garner the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the Senate members to convict and therefore (Articles 1 to 6) is not sustained. Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres is hereby acquitted of the charges," Hofschneider said after each roll call.
Only seven of nine members of the CNMI Senate were present to vote.
That's because two other Republicans recused themselves from the trial, citing conflict of interest. Sen. Vinnie Sablan is Torres' running mate in his re-election, while Sen. Justo Quitugua is the governor's relative.
There have also been federal investigations on Torres related to the Saipan casino industry, but with no public release of the results as of yet.
'A charade'
The governor did not appear at the Senate impeachment trial but was represented by private counsel Anthony Aguon.
Santos, one of the three senators who voted to convict the governor, described the impeachment trial as "seriously flawed, tainted" and a "charade" since the result was already pre-determined by the rules.
"It was not the lack of a prosecutor but the absence of one because the Senate rejected the team of prosecutors appointed by the speaker of the House," she said. "And it was not the lack of evidence, audio and video recordings, etcetera, but the absence of those because the Senate rejected them."
Santos said she can't blame those who called the Senate impeachment trial, inside and outside the chamber, "a mockery of justice," "a travesty of justice" and a "kangaroo court." A kangaroo court is defined as a mock court in which the principles of law and justice are disregarded or perverted.
Manglona, who also voted to convict Torres, said from the outset, the impeachment rules "have been plagued with serious questions, issues and concerns."
"No matter how popular any governor is … he is not above the law," Manglona said. "Whether he won by a slim margin or landslide, a governor who commits an impeachable offense is subject to the rule of law."
Prior to the voting, senators heard public comments from three individuals, including the governor's own brother, attorney Vincent DLG. Torres, and Rep. Ed Propst, who voted to impeach the governor in January.
Supporters and critics of the governor earlier testified that the decision to retain or remove Torres should be left with the voters in the November elections.
CNMI Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios is challenging the governor in the upcoming election, and so is Rep. Tina Sablan, who voted to impeach the governor. The Senate vote to acquit Torres fell on the date of Sablan's birthday.