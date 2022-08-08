Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has signed into law two local appropriation measures for Rota.
Authored by CNMI Rep. Donald Manglona, CNMI House Local Bill 22-33 is now Rota Local Law 22-08, while H.L.B. 22-34 is now Rota Local Law 22-09.
Both were passed unanimously by the Rota Legislative Delegation last month.
R.L.L. 22-08 appropriates $95,000 of $100,000 in poker license fee collections for medical subsistence allowance for the island's hemodialysis patients.
The Luta Soil Water Conservation District, whose chair will be the expenditure authority, is appropriated $5,000 for operations.
R.L.L. 22-09 appropriates $150,000 from the Rota Municipal Council Scholarship Foundation Reserve Account for Rota students’ scholarships and housing assistance. The expenditure authority shall be the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation board chair.