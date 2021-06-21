In coordination with the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Friday announced the official cancellation of curfew hours and termination of reduced business hours for the CNMI, the governor's office stated in a press release.
Since Sept. 6, 2020, the CNMI has observed curfew hours from 2 to 4 a.m. and required businesses to reduce their hours open to the public from 5 to 1 a.m. as part of protective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
With the CNMI now at Community Vulnerability Level Green due to having a high vaccination rate of 60% and having no recently reported cases of community transmission, Gov. Torres, in consultation with the COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC, has deemed it appropriate to cancel curfew and return businesses to normal operational times, according to the release.
"I want to thank the community for being cooperative and patient with our directives in order to keep everyone safe from community transmission. We are pleased to announce the lifting of curfew and reduced business hours for the CNMI," Gov. Torres stated in the announcement.
"It is through the collaboration and support of everyone that we have been able to successfully move to Community Vulnerability Level Green and lift restrictions as more and more people get vaccinated. Let's continue to be vigilant and safe."