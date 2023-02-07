SAIPAN — Gov. Arnold Palacios left Sunday for Washington D.C. to attend, among other events, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on the “State of the U.S. Territories.”
The full committee hearing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, in Room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.
The hearing will be webcast live on the committee’s website and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.
In an interview Saturday, the governor said the National Governors Association's 115th Winter Meeting is also scheduled for Feb. 9 to 11, in Washington, D.C.
In that meeting, the nation’s governors will join federal officials and business leaders for solutions-driven conversations around the top issues in the states and territories, according to the NGA website.
The governor said he initially did not plan to attend the NGA meeting, but the Interagency Group on Insular Areas meeting is also scheduled around that time. He also found out that the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is also holding a hearing.
He said his attendance in the Senate committee hearing is very critical because the Department of the Interior urged him to attend it so that he will be able to talk about the present situation of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Palacios said while he is in the nation's capital, he will also meet with other federal officials.
He will be in Washington, D.C., for nine days.