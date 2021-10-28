Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres announced on Wednesday morning that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service and the CNMI have signed a memorandum of understanding that will grant $30 million for the CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program and will increase benefit amounts for NAP recipients, expand eligibility and create a contingency reserve fund for the CNMI, effective Nov. 1.
Gov. Torres noted that CNMI residents can now seek nutrition assistance income eligibility levels that are equal to Guam, the 48 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"I am pleased that our hard work to ensure low-income families in the CNMI have access to this critical food assistance have paid off," the governor stated in the release.
"This is a major accomplishment for our people, and I am also pleased with the ongoing progress that will transition the NAP from coupon benefits to EBT benefits, which we expect to occur in early 2023. These developments are occurring because of the great collaboration between the CNMI and USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, and I want to personally thank FNS Administrator Cindy Long, FNS Western Regional Administrator Jesus Mendoza, CNMI Secretary of Community and Cultural Affairs Joseph Deleon Guerrero, CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program Administrator Walter Macaranas and the great staff at NAP office," the governor added.
With the additional funding under the MOU, the Torres administration plans to increase the maximum monthly allotments in the NAP to equal those in Guam under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. In addition, the administration has been approved to increase Income Eligibility Standards from 100% of the federal poverty level to 130% of poverty used in SNAP, and standardization of the certification period of all households, except those receiving Supplemental Security Income, to six months.
Information was provided in a release.