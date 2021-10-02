CNMI governor signs FY2022 budget into law

SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Thursday, in the presence of lawmakers and judicial branch officials, signed into law the fiscal year 2022 budget bill, thus averting a partial government shutdown. Fiscal 2022 started Friday, Oct. 1.
In signing the bill, the governor also vetoed several line items.
Last week, both houses of the CNMI Legislature passed a compromise version of the budget measure in the form of House Bill 22-74, House Draft 3, Senate Draft 1, Conference Committee Substitute 1.
The bill is now Public Law 22-8, appropriating $103.3 million in projected local revenue for CNMI government personnel and operations in fiscal 2022.
In addition to local funding, the CNMI government, in fiscal 2022, will spend $175 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds provided by the federal government.
Present for the signing of the bill into law were numerous representatives from all three branches of the CNMI government, including House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro, Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja, Commonwealth Law Revision Commission executive director Hyun Jae Lee, Secretary of Finance David DLG Atalig, special assistant for management and budget Vicky Villagomez, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, Senate Floor Leader Vinnie Sablan, and House minority bloc members, as well as Sen. Victor B. Hocog and Rep. Donald M. Manglona, who co-chaired the House-Senate conference committee for the budget.
Prior to signing the bill, Gov. Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios met with Attorney General Edward E. Manibusan a few days ago, along with Secretary Atalig and special assistant Villagomez.
The governor said his administration fully recognizes the need for transparency and accountability within the government and acknowledges the importance of closely monitoring its fiscal health.
Line-item vetoes
Torres said he vetoed the bill’s Section 304 regarding overtime payments because it is already a part of CNMI law.
“My administration remains cognizant of these governing statutes and regulations. Similarly, the duties and responsibilities placed upon the Office of the Public Auditor and the Office of the Attorney General through this enforcement provision is redundant as these mandates have already been established,” the governor said in his transmission letter to the CNMI Legislature on Thursday.
Section 404, which pertains to budgeting authority, was also vetoed because it ignores the existence of 1 CMC Subsection 7604, which defines the process for changes in revenue estimates, he said.
“This Planning and Budgeting Act dictates this requirement on any changes made to the revenue estimate either in increase or decrease. Because this provision conflicts with Section 702(b) and Section 703(a) as it prohibits the reduction of appropriations to the Judicial and Legislative Branches, I must respectfully line item veto this provision,” the governor said.
Section 501(a) pertaining to reprogramming authority was also vetoed. It would have required the administration to submit written notice to the presiding officers of the Legislature not less than 15 days prior to exercising any reprogramming authority.
There is already an existing mandate that would require up to 30 days after the end of the quarter, the governor noted.
“The volume of reprogramming processed daily comes from programs outside of the general fund and from members of the Legislature moving funds within its members or committees. This provision would now require me to notify you of your own reprogramming request. Additionally, [this section] constrains reprogramming flexibilities when urgent matters arise. Thus, I must respectfully line item veto this provision,” the governor said.
Section 601 regarding the payment of utilities for the CNMI government was also vetoed, with the governor stating that 1 CMC Subsection 8222 authorizes the governor, the lieutenant governor and the presiding officers of the Legislature to obtain government housing units during their terms in office.
“In lieu of obtaining government housing units and due to the inhabitability of the official residences for the CNMI governor and lieutenant governor, the Department of Finance, for several years and administrations, has allowed for the utility consumption charges of the sitting governor and lieutenant governor to be paid by the government during their term in office. No other elected officials’ residences are allowed under [this already established mandate],” said the governor.
Section 603 regarding the exemption of the public auditor’s fee for certain bodies was also vetoed.
The governor said in order for the Office of the Public Auditor to effectively perform its mandates, it is critical that the OPA fee of 1% from all public corporations and autonomous government agencies remain equitable across the board.
Article III, Section 12 of the CNMI Constitution guarantees the public auditor a $500,000 budget.
However, past noncollection of the 1% fee from these government corporations has created funding gaps for OPA, leaving its operations and activities underfunded, the governor said.
Section 604, which would have placed limitations on the governor’s reprogramming authority amid a state emergency, also was vetoed. The governor said this provision would have contradicted his authority as governor to address emergencies when necessary.
“When the Commonwealth is faced with imminent crises or disasters, critical resources for saving lives and protecting property should not be compromised,” he said.