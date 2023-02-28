SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold Palacios last week appointed former Northern Marianas Technical Institute Continuing Education and Workforce Development Director Ross Hugh Manglona as the new resident executive of the Indigenous Affairs Office, and local attorney Robert Myers Jr. to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors.
Both nominations require Senate consent.
Manglona, who also served as Northern Marianas College Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services executive director, was congratulated by local traditional fisherman Herman Tudela who, on his Facebook page, echoed the governor and Lt. Gov. David Apatang's confidence in Manglona.
"In many ways a plus for Indigenous Affairs,” with “vital skills” and experience in funding programs as well as outreach and cultural preservation, Tudela said, referring to Manglona.
Manglona thanked "all of you that sent congratulatory messages in support of my appointment to the IAO."
He also thanked the individuals who have “set aside their pending grievances related to the office's services” by giving him a chance "to find a suitable compromise to such woes."
As for Myers, he will fill the seat vacated by former CUC Board Chairwoman Miranda Manglona of Rota.
In his letter to Myers, the governor said he and Apatang are confident that Myers is qualified and will be an asset to the CUC board.
In a phone interview, Myers said he is grateful to the governor and lieutenant governor for giving him an opportunity to serve the CNMI as a CUC board member.