Gov. Ralph Torres of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 "after having been in close contact with a family member who tested positive."
"I received a COVID-19 antigen test administered by the Task Force on Sunday, Jan. 30, and was informed shortly after that I tested positive for COVID-19," Torres stated in a press release.
Before Sunday, he said, "I took COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and had tested negative on all three of those tests."
"Despite testing positive, I remain in good spirits and am not experiencing any symptoms," Torres said. "I am thankful for having received my vaccinations and booster shot and will quarantine at home as per current COVID-19 quarantine protocols. I will continue to telework while in isolation and will do my part to keep my family, staff, and community safe."
The CNMI's current COVID-19 protocols state that "individuals confirmed positive with COVID-19 and are asymptomatic must stay home for at least five days, isolated from others, and wear a well-fitted mask around others."
Information was provided in a press release.