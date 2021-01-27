CNMI governor to appeal FEMA rejection of local match waiver

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Friday said the commonwealth would appeal the rejection by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of his request to waive the local match requirement for COVID-19-related grants.
Torres said he has spoken recently with Patrick Guerrero, his authorized representative for the COVID-19 disaster, regarding the appeal.
The governor said the CNMI has a good working relationship with FEMA acting Administrator Robert Fenton Jr., who is well aware of the challenges the commonwealth faces.
Torres said Fenton knows exactly what the CNMI is going through, noting that the FEMA official visited the commonwealth a few times in the past.
The governor added that FEMA teams helped the CNMI on the ground following Supertyphoon Yutu and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Torres said he believes the CNMI's success rate will be a good justification for the appeal.
"I am optimistic that once we send our appeal letter, it will be taken into consideration," he added.
"We need to do what we need to do. We understand (the process). So we'll highlight our successes and our challenges as well," Torres said.
Atalig: 'We are optimistic'
Regarding the cost-share requirement, Secretary of Finance David Atalig said his department is on standby while the commonwealth submits its appeal to FEMA for consideration.
"We do not have the budget or the resources to give everybody that extra 25% or $100 per week and per recipient," he said.
He said, as soon as the CNMI receives an approval, payments could be made retroactive for those who fall within the categories of unemployment for the lost wages assistance, or LWA, program.
"We are optimistic that our appeal will be heard and hopefully we will get a positive response," Atalig said.
He added that drawdown of LWA funds has not been requested.
"We have not requested funds. We do not have that in our bank account. Until we are approved, we cannot draw down (LWA funds). We must know the numbers and we must provide them to FEMA to justify the amount we're requesting," Atalig said.
The governor submitted a waiver request to FEMA in March 2020.
"The additional burden of paying the nonfederal cost when current locally expended resources in response to COVID-19 have already exceeded the CNMI's available operating capital will result in curtailment of critical public services," he said in his letter.
These could include the possibility of defunding the police, as well as cutting funding for Medicaid, the hospital, the Judiciary, the Legislature and payment for utility services to government facilities, Torres said.
In response to Gov. Torres, FEMA acting Administrator Fenton wrote: "Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the increased level of funding you have requested is not warranted. Therefore, I must inform you that your request for a cost share adjustment for this major disaster declaration is denied."