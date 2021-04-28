SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres said he respects the different views about Article 12, but he would like to maintain it.
"It's the only thing that holds our identity and it gives opportunity to our children, grandchildren and the next generation to own land in their commonwealth," the governor said.
Section 1 of the CNMI Constitution's Article 12 states: "The acquisition of permanent and long-term interests in real property within the Commonwealth shall be restricted to persons of Northern Marianas descent."
Senate President Jude Hofschneider has introduced Senate Legislative Initiative 22-1, which proposes to remove the restriction on the alienation of land in the CNMI to allow NMD landowners to fully exercise their real property rights.
A legislative initiative must be passed by the affirmative vote of three-fourths of the members of each house present and voting. It cannot be vetoed by the governor, but it must be approved by voters.
Noting that Article 12 is a sensitive matter for the CNMI community, the governor said speaking as an individual and as a person of Northern Marianas descent, "I believe that it should never be abolished."
He said, "If we need to amend it, that's a good discussion to have, but I do not support the total abolishment of Article 12."
He added, "I'm open for ... discussion. At the end of the day, as long as (the land) goes back to our NMDs, that's the most important part."
Around the world, he said, indigenous peoples, including Native Hawaiians, are "fighting to get their lands back."
But he also emphasized that his opinion about Article 12 is his own and not influenced by familial ties nor his professional capacity as governor.
"I don't believe that this is a family issue or a party line issue. This is an issue for each individual. Even within families, they might have different views about it."
In the meantime, he said, "we're having a good discussion about Article 12 and I hope that we voice our views, whether you want to abolish, retain or amend Article 12."
He added, "It's important that everyone in the Legislature and in the community hear the public's sentiment about Article 12. ... Continue that dialogue. We need to protect our land."