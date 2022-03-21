SAIPAN – Sen. Karl King-Nabors, presiding hearing officer of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing, has asked CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to withdraw Viola Alepuyo as the governor’s attorney of record.
In a separate letter to CNMI Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider dated March 18, King-Nabors said Alepuyo is “a close family friend,” with whom he regularly communicates on various matters.
He said Alepuyo did, in fact, make the edits to the proposed Senate Impeachment Rules prior to their adoption, adding that the rules were not in effect.
Moreover, he said, at the time Alepuyo made the edits, she was not the governor’s legal counsel.
Since she became the governor’s legal counsel, there have been no communications as it relates to the rules or the impending impeachment trial, King-Nabors said.
The edits made by Alepuyo were dated Feb. 13.
She began serving as the governor’s personal legal counsel on Feb. 18.
The Senate impeachment rules were adopted by the committee on Feb. 25 and by the full Senate body on March 3.
“This is at the heart of the concerns contained in the letter and this fact should offer you greater clarity as to the context of how this transpired,” King-Nabors said in his letter to the Senate president. “Viola is a close family friend and I regularly communicate with her on various matters. This time was no different. I asked her to review certain timelines within the rules and to recommend what would be an appropriate amount of time for certain responses. As such, she made the edits, shortening the number of days for certain rules relating to when subpoenaed witnesses should respond for all parties.”
King-Nabors added, “It is most unfortunate that my personal request to Ms. Alepuyo has resulted in placing you, and her, in this situation. Be that as it may, the reasonable and fair solution to address the concerns of (Sen. Paul A.) Manglona is to ask the governor for the withdrawal of Ms. Alepuyo as his attorney of record.”
King-Nabors said “it is important that the process continues in accordance with the rules to ensure the expediency of this impeachment trial. To be clear, this issue should not be a hindrance to the Senate moving forward with the impeachment trial for the good of the Commonwealth.”